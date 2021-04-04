Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

DIS opened at $188.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.71 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

