Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,422,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

