Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.69.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. 1,541,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,874. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

