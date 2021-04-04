Hashgard (GARD) Market Cap Hits $9.90 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 257.5% higher against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and approximately $669,650.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027879 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (CRYPTO:GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

