Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JST. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.09 million and a PE ratio of 183.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.46. JOST Werke has a twelve month low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a twelve month high of €53.80 ($63.29).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

