Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $15.55 or 0.00026612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $220.70 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,414.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,077.43 or 0.03556389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00349228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.96 or 0.00970591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.85 or 0.00455119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00399243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.43 or 0.00322574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00025657 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,197,027 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

