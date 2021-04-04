Head-To-Head Contrast: TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million 46.47 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -16.98 Zynex $45.47 million 12.26 $9.49 million $0.28 55.11

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TransMedics Group has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Zynex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -131.35% -38.95% -24.10% Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransMedics Group and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50

TransMedics Group currently has a consensus target price of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.15%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than TransMedics Group.

Summary

Zynex beats TransMedics Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

