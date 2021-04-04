Head to Head Review: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Luther Burbank and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luther Burbank 17.18% 7.21% 0.62% Renasant 12.63% 5.15% 0.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luther Burbank and Renasant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luther Burbank $271.82 million 2.25 $48.86 million $0.87 13.48 Renasant $695.83 million 3.37 $167.60 million $2.91 14.35

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Luther Burbank. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Renasant has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Luther Burbank and Renasant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00

Luther Burbank currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.01%. Renasant has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 27.54%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than Renasant.

Summary

Renasant beats Luther Burbank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of April 10, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through ten branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 8 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 200 banking, insurance, and wealth management offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 160 full-service branches and 12 limited-service branches; and 180 ATM at on-premise locations and 30 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

