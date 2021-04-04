Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 3,000,000 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $139,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $47.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

