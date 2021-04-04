Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 647,726.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,954 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Linde worth $78,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after acquiring an additional 255,915 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.59.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $280.84 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $159.41 and a one year high of $283.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

