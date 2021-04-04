Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up approximately 0.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $352,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after buying an additional 480,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after buying an additional 166,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after buying an additional 929,453 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after buying an additional 986,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

CM opened at $98.71 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $53.98 and a 12-month high of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

