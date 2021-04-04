Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 216.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.83% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $197,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.