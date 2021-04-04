Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

HFWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

HFWA opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

