Hexcel’s (HXL) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $43.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HXL. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hexcel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

