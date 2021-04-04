Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Hill-Rom worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

