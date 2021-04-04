Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up approximately 2.4% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Diodes worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.62. 253,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

