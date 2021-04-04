Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Diodes makes up approximately 2.4% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Diodes worth $17,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.62. 253,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

