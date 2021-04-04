Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $16,434,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IMAX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

IMAX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.97. 854,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,633. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

