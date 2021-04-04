Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Winnebago Industries worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WGO traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.22. 568,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,109. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

