Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. ExlService makes up about 1.8% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of ExlService worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $91.38. 144,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,120,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $77,108.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,493 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

