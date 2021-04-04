Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida accounts for about 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $36.52. 153,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.