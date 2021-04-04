Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Invests $45.37 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $45,366,000. Amazon.com accounts for 28.9% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $66.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,161.00. 2,940,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,121.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3,169.88. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,889.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

