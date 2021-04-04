Holo Trading Up 182.1% Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Holo has a total market cap of $4.81 billion and $2.11 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 182.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.14 or 0.00689584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027869 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

