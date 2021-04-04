Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,611 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Hologic were worth $29,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,452,000 after buying an additional 83,742 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Hologic by 25.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

