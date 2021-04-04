Honest (HNST) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Honest has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $130,773.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.43 or 0.00307694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00092897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00751091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.