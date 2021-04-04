Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,349 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $348,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HELE opened at $212.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $121.72 and a 52 week high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

