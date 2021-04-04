HyperDAO Trading 52.4% Higher This Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $526,756.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00689928 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027772 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

