Hyprr (Howdoo) Reaches Market Cap of $4.24 Million (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $221,676.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00053476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.93 or 0.00697904 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027870 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (UDOO) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 coins. The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . The official website for Hyprr (Howdoo) is www.hyprr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyprr (Howdoo) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyprr (Howdoo) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyprr (Howdoo) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

