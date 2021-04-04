I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IMAB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. I-Mab has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $65.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 4,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

