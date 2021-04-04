iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.90 Million

Analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce sales of $7.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iCAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.81 million and the highest is $7.99 million. iCAD reported sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $39.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $39.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAD. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 153,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,088. iCAD has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iCAD by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.