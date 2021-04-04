Idena (IDNA) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and approximately $35,080.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.00312277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00093064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.28 or 0.00759598 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 66,993,111 coins and its circulating supply is 39,530,098 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars.

