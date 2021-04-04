IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 619,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,407,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.26. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $212.43.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

