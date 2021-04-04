IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Achieves $98.24 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $98.24 million and $8.58 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

