IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

IGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

IGMS opened at $77.61 on Friday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305 over the last 90 days. 79.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

