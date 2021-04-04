IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Update

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,200 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 636,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in IMV by 1,747.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMV by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $3.20 on Friday. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. On average, research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

