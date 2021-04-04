Independent Research Reiterates €19.00 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.25 ($23.82).

Shares of ETR ARL opened at €25.02 ($29.44) on Thursday. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €13.25 ($15.59) and a 12-month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.40.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

