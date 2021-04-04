Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 587 ($7.67).

Several research firms have issued reports on INF. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Informa stock traded up GBX 12.20 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 572 ($7.47). 1,802,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 554.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 509.42. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

