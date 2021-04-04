(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.70 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €9.98 ($11.74).

(INGA) has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

