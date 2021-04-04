Insider Buying: The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) Insider Buys £27,800 in Stock

The Pebble Group Plc (LON:PEBB) insider Yvonne Monaghan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

PEBB opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.98. The Pebble Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a market cap of £234.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Pebble Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the health and beauty, fast moving consumer goods, transport, technology, banking and finance, and charity sectors.

