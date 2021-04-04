Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells 11,828 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.92 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $2,663,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

