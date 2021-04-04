Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 16,784 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $1,058,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $93.00.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on MORF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
