Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Sells 16,784 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $1,058,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morphic by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth $4,954,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MORF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

