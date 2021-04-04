Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $22,660.00.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,910.00.

On Monday, March 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $21,810.00.

On Monday, February 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $19,990.00.

On Friday, January 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $21,050.00.

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 194,538 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

