Insider Selling: Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells 18,076 Shares of Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

VTR opened at $54.40 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.21.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

