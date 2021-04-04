Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $1,239,770.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $1,239,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,017,679.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03.
  • On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $748,000.00.
  • On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00.
  • On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00.
  • On Thursday, January 21st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00.
  • On Thursday, January 7th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $175.77 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $230.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

