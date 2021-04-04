Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invacare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invacare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invacare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

