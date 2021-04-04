Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invacare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Invacare has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invacare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invacare by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invacare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Invacare news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $74,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit