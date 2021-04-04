Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $142.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

