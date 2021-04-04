Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 564,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,522. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

