Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after acquiring an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,869 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Invitae by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 838,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,051,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 18,159 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $779,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

