ION Price Tops $0.0322 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $440,231.62 and $1,741.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00049950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00282195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00029081 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006469 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,560,287 coins and its circulating supply is 13,660,287 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

