iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,231,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $73.48 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.