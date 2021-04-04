Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

IVPAF traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

